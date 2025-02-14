They Have Created Fake Social Media Accounts In My Name – Binanca Ojukwu Raises Alarm, Sends Warning To Public

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has alerted the public to disregard any online requests for cash transfers to any account in her name or participation in empowerment schemes.

She disclosed that investigation had revealed that certain individuals had floated programmes purportedly with her endorsement and established phoney bank accounts.

Speaking via a statement issued in Abuja by her Special Assistant on Communication and New Media , the Minister said, “Specifically, it was discovered that some people had created fake social media accounts in her name, promoting empowerment schemes with mouth-watering offers. They range from trade exhibitions and agricultural grants to Nollywood events, among others.

“Ostensibly, these platforms are designed for defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

“This development was drawn to the attention of the minister after several unwary Nigerians had lost their life savings to the scam.”

Odumegwu-Ojukwu specifically said, “I have no hand in these social media platforms. Whoever is dealing with them is doing so at his/her own peril. My certified and active social media handles are: Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu (Facebook) and biancaodumegwuojukwu (Instagram), both with a verifiable thread of long years of use and not just concocted. Please, beware.”

Explaining the nature of some of the scam messages trending on social media, the minister said: “The scammers will tell you about a Federal Ministry of Agriculture or World Bank intervention grant that entitles you to sums ranging from N1 million to N50 million.

“They will ask you to contact a certain Dr Michael Gogo on 08133565420 and pay some money into an account in order to access the funds.

“Many people have reached out to me regarding their interaction and unfortunate experiences on Facebook Messenger with these scammers, including Nigerians in the diaspora. In fact, many Nigerians in the United States have been ripped off by these prowling fraudsters.

“I repeat, this is a scam. Please, ignore their communication promoting various fraudulent schemes in order not to fall victim to their criminal activities.”