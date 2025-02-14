Tariff Hike: From 11am To 2pm, Don’t Call Or Text Or Buy Data – NLC Tells Nigerians

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged Nigerians to join civil protests against telecommunication service providers for increasing tariffs without due process.

Naija News reports that NLC’s spokesman, Benson Upah, advised Nigerians to desist from making calls, or texting or buying data from 11 am to 2 pm in protest of the tariff hike.

In an interview with Arise News on Thursday, organized labour regretted that the telecommunication service providers failed to heed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) it signed concerning tariff increase.

He stressed that only civil protest and cooperation from citizens would force the service providers to revert to old tariffs.

“In order to cut a long story short, this is an opportunity for Nigerians to prove they are mettle. This is a citizens civil action by the citizens. I tell you, it is an opportunity for those of them who have been critical of NLC, generally of labour. It is an opportunity for them to prove their mettle.

“I tell you this, if we are able to stay together, maintain shoulder-to-shoulder coordination from 11am to 2pm, It’s not a big deal, I bet you it is going to force the hand of this, oligopolies or transnationals. Let me also use the opportunity to say something here. What they have done, as you noted in our communique, is a betrayal of trust and affront to the principles of negotiation and a direct slap on on the government and its institutions and a disdain for the people of Nigeria,” he said.

MTN, Airtel, Glo Failed To Honour MOU

NLC spokesman disclosed that the MOU labour had with the government stated that a 10-man committee would be set and given two weeks to come up with the best solution, the telecom service providers did otherwise.

“Take note of the fact that ten days ago, at a meeting held between, NLC and government. At the instance of government, the following decisions were taken in an MOU, that a technical committee will be set up, a 10-man, technical committee will be set up, and will be given, two weeks to work and submit their report if anything anything will be done.

“As I speak with you, that technical committee has not sat. And then MTN, Airtel, Glo have come out to do what they have done. It is an insult on our collective psyche. It is an insult on our independence. It is an insult on our dignity,” he stated.

It is Only in Nigeria They Can Do This

Comrade Upah noted that the telecoms service providers took Nigeria and its citizens for granted. He added that only a solidarity stand would produce desired result.

“Let us stand together. Let us stand united. I tell you this, before the advent of mobile telecom, we did exist as a people and as a nation. So nobody is gonna come, robbing this shit on us.

“They can’t do this anywhere. It is only in Nigeria that any entity will come talking about 50%, a tariff hike, 250%, a tariff hike. Look, this bombardment has to stop. And we are calling on all Nigerians, stay united, stay together, cut down, don’t make any call, don’t text between eleven and two from now till the end of this month. Stop buying data.

“Exercise your right of civil protest. It’s simple. Also, take note of this, some of these entities are richer than Nigeria. They are bigger than Nigeria, and they are capable of bending the wheel of some sovereign nations. This must not be allowed to happen in Nigeria. For goodness sake, we have been good to these entities and nobody, no corporate entity, no matter how powerful, no matter how rich, should do this to this country or do this to the people of this country,” he added.