Super Eagles’ Terem Moffi Returns To Training After Seven Months Absence

Nigeria international Terem Moffi is set to make a significant comeback as he has returned to full training with Ligue 1 club OGC Nice, seven months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Initially anticipated to be back from a minor injury during pre-season, Terem Moffi faced an unexpected setback when he ruptured his ACL in late July during a training session. His recovery journey has lasted eight months and two days, a testament to his resilience and determination.

While Nice had not specified a timeline for his recovery, it was indicated that the 25-year-old might miss the entirety of the 2024-2025 campaign. However, recent reports from L’Équipe journalist Romain Lafont highlight a positive turn of events, confirming Moffi’s return to full training routines alongside teammate Morgan Sanson.

In light of his successful rehabilitation, Moffi, who joined Nice from Lorient on a record €30 million deal during the 2023 winter transfer window, has established himself as a key figure in the squad. He has demonstrated remarkable consistency, recording 20 goals and providing five assists in 52 appearances since his arrival.

His impressive performances have attracted attention from clubs like Roma and Napoli, both of whom are actively seeking a forward to enhance their attacking options. As Nice prepares for their next Ligue 1 match against Le Havre on Sunday, it remains to be seen if Moffi will feature, as the club aims to approach his reintegration with caution to prevent any further setbacks.