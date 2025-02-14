Some People Can Never Change – Bianca Ojukwu Reacts To Ebele Obiano’s Viral Airplane Video

The widow of the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, has reacted to a viral video of former First Lady of Anambra State, Ebele Obiano, engaged in an argument with a fellow passenger on a flight.

In the video, Obiano is seen standing in the aisle while arguing with the male passenger. It appeared the male passenger asked her to “get out” of the way and Ebele lambasted him.

Reacting to the incident, the minister reposted the video on her Instagram page and in her caption, recommended ‘Biancamycin tablets’ on all aircraft flying out of Houston, because, according to her, some people can never change’

Meanwhile, Ojukwu has stated that Nigeria is solidly behind Olufemi Elias as the country’s candidate in the 15-member International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague.

Ojukwu disclosed this when Elias paid her a courtesy visit at the Tafawa Balewa House in Abuja, to seek the ministry’s unalloyed support to actualise his ambition.

She congratulated him for his achievements in the field of international law, pointing out that they were no mean feats even if he had worked in those places on ad hoc basis.

The Minister highlighted that Africa is a very important constituency in the ICJ project, arguing that Nigeria’s significant role in the continent is such that it should be represented there.

Ojukwu said, “With your background, your history within the institution and the UN system, your years of experience, even though it will be keenly contested, I don’t see the feasibility of you not emerging.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs whose officers have been your major campaigners, I congratulate you.

“Be rest assured that we will keep pushing until you get there and we have absolute confidence that not only will you make Nigeria proud but Africa. And you will leave your footprint on the global map.

“Be assured that between now and the election, we will keep pushing. The ICJ must be made fit-for-purpose. Seeing what is happening now with DRC and Rwanda, it means you have something already on your plate.”