Skitmaker Zicsaloma Gives Reason For Undergoing Nose Surgery

Nigerian skitmaker, Isaac Aloma, better known as Zicasloma, has attributed insecurities and public ridicule as reasons behind his recent decision to undergo rhinoplasty surgery.

Naija News reports that the content creator, in a video on Friday via his YouTube channel, said he had a long-standing desire to alter his nose since childhood because he took after his father’s appearance.

Zicasaloma also tackled the stigma surrounding cosmetic surgery, particularly in Nigeria, saying that many people remain judgmental about altering one’s appearance.

He further claimed that everyone has insecurity, adding that his rhinoplasty surgery is for aesthetics.

He said, “I’ve always had a very flat nose, and right from childhood I’ve felt that if I could do my nose, I would reconstruct it. I’ve been constantly ridiculed because of my nose. My siblings would always insult me saying, ‘Your nose is too ugly. Your nose is too big.’ I carried my papa’s nose in excess.

“Some of you think rhinoplasty is a death sentence. People do rhinoplasty for different reasons. For some people, they don’t like the shape of their noses, like in my case. Some have breathing issues, but in my case, it’s for aesthetics.

“I have always thought of doing a nose job to make it smaller. You can call it inferiority complex but I believe that we all have insecurities. For some, they always wear caps because they don’t have a hairline.

“Some ladies can’t wear some kind of dress because they have big stomachs or “K-leg”. You wear some kind of dress because of your insecurities. For some people, it’s because they are short. If we have a choice, that insecurity will be corrected.

“They’ll say you don’t like how God created you, but ladies wear make-up. Is that how God created them? Why do you do braces to correct your teeth? Leave it the way God gave you your teeth.”