Pope Francis Hospitalised In Rome, Vatican Confirms

Pope Francis has been admitted to Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for medical tests and treatment as he continues to battle bronchitis, the Vatican announced on Friday.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has experienced breathlessness in recent days, was taken to the hospital after completing his morning audiences.

Due to his condition, he has delegated others to read his speeches at public events.

In an official statement, the Holy See Press Office confirmed the Pope’s hospitalisation, stating, “This morning, after his audiences, Pope Francis will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for necessary diagnostic tests and to continue hospital treatment for his ongoing bronchitis.”

The Pope’s respiratory struggles have been evident in recent public appearances. Over the past week, he has refrained from personally delivering his remarks at key gatherings, entrusting aides to speak on his behalf.

Earlier, on February 6, the Vatican had acknowledged his illness, noting that his audiences would take place at his residence in Casa Santa Marta as a precaution.

Pope Francis’ health has been a subject of concern in recent years, and his latest hospitalisation underscores ongoing challenges.

However, Vatican officials remain optimistic about his recovery as he continues receiving medical care.