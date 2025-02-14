Peter Obi Reveals Last Words Pa Adebanjo Told Him As He Mourns Late Afenifere Leader

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of the leader of the Afenifere group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

He said the loss of the elder statesman is a loss to Nigeria and all who stand for justice, truth and equity.

Obi, in a statement on Friday evening, said Pa Adebanjo’s death came to him as a shock.

Remembering and appreciating the life and times of the elder statesman, Obi recalled that the last time they spoke, Adebanjo advised him to remain on the path of justice, and the former Governor promised to honour the commitment.

Peter Obi, on behalf of the Obidient Movement, also appreciated Pa Adebanjo for his support in the 2023 presidential race and prayed that the death of the Afenefere leader would not be in vain.

Naija News reports that the Labour Party leader, in a condolence message titled: Pa Ayo Adebanjo: A Life of Service, Justice, and Truth, commiserated with the family of the late Pa Adebanjo, the Afenifere group and urged that his passing would serve as a renewed call for commitment to service and justice.

“My family and the Obidient Movement got the shocking news of the passing on of our dear father and leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who was a great pillar in the struggle for a new Nigeria. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and the Afenifere organization.

“His death is a profound loss to Nigeria and to all who cherish justice, equity, and truth. As the leader of Afenifere, Pa Adebanjo remained a steadfast advocate for a united and progressive Nigeria. His unwavering commitment to fairness and his relentless pursuit of a better nation have left an indelible mark on our country’s history.

“One thing my political journey in life taught me, for which I am eternally grateful to God is bringing me close to a few great minds who helped to shape my perception of this land as a great country. One such person is Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the quintessential Afenifere leader.

“I remain deeply grateful for his support during my presidential campaign. His endorsement was not merely a political gesture but a testament to his belief in the ideals of equity and inclusiveness. He stood firm in his convictions against all odds demonstrating his dedication to the greater good of Nigeria.

“The last time I spoke with him, his words left a lasting impression: “Always stand on the path of justice.” That advice remains a guiding principle in my life, and I reaffirm my commitment to upholding it in honour of his memory. In my association with Pa Adebanjo, I come to appreciate Nelson Mandela’s words, “I like friends who have independent minds because they tend to make you see problems from all angles.”

“As we mourn his departure, let us also celebrate a life well-lived in service to humanity and commit ourselves to upholding the values he so passionately championed.

“May his death not be in vain. Instead, let it serve as a renewed call to action for all who believe in justice and fairness. As we extend our condolences to his immediate family and the Afenifere organization, may we find solace in the enduring impact of his remarkable life,” Peter Obi wrote on his 𝕏 handle.