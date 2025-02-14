PDP Elects New State Working Committee In Bauchi

A new State Working Committee has emerged to oversee the operations of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State.

During the swearing-in ceremony held at the PDP State Secretariat in Bauchi on Friday, the State Chairman, Sama’ila Adamu Burga (Sarkin Noman Bauchi), underscored the party’s dedication to enhancing its leadership and preserving its prominence within the state’s political arena.

Naija News reports that the newly appointed officials comprise Dayyabu Chiroma as the Public Relations Officer, Hauwa Fulani as the State Woman Leader, and Danlami Siyi as the Chairman for Bauchi Central Zone.

In his speech, Burga extended his congratulations to the newly elected officials, encouraging them to perform their responsibilities with care, commitment, and integrity.

He stressed the significance of their positions in fostering unity among party members and promoting the party’s objectives.

“Your election is a testament to the party’s confidence in your abilities and commitment to the ideals of the PDP. Lead with integrity, transparency, and unwavering commitment, as the success of our party depends on it,” he stated.

The newly appointed executives conveyed their appreciation for the chance to serve and committed to maintaining the party’s core values.

On their behalf, Hon.Dayyabu Chiroma reaffirmed their dedication to aligning with the party’s objectives.