Oyomesi Seek Court Protection Over Alleged Arrest Threat By Makinde

Kingmakers in Oyo, known as the Oyomesi, have petitioned the Federal High Court, alleging an unlawful attempt to arrest them on the orders of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The kingmakers, through their legal counsel, Kunle Sobaloju (SAN), submitted a letter to the court on Friday, expressing concern over what they described as a violation of their rights.

They claimed law enforcement officials, acting under the governor’s directive, attempted to arrest them on Thursday despite an ongoing legal suit.

The petitioners include Yusuf Akinade, the Basorun of Oyo; Wakeel Akindele, the Lagunna of Oyo; and Hamzat Yusuf, the Akinniku of Oyo.

Naija News understands that the Oyomesi had previously dragged Governor Makinde to court, accusing him of using the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency to harass and intimidate them through threats of arrest.

In their suit, they sought protection of their fundamental human rights and an end to what they termed a political witch-hunt.

Sobaloju said, “On the 13th of February, 2025, the respondents’ agents and policemen in mufti bombarded Oyo town in Oyo State vehicle with registration number 01A-289 OY to effect the arrest of our clients in utter disregard of the pending application before this court.

“When they did not meet them at home, they laid siege to their premises till 12am, clearly demonstrating their intent to arrest, detain, intimidate, harass and persecute them. A picture of the bus is attached herewith. It is trite law that when parties have submitted their dispute to court, none of the parties allowed to take law into his hands.

“The essence of this letter is to call the attention of the court to the ongoing threat of arrest, unlawful detention, and unlawful prosecution of our clients by the aforementioned agencies. We consider this continued harassment and intimidation a flagrant disregard for the authority of this Honourable Court and a serious interference with the due process of law.

“The timing of these actions, immediately following the service of court documents, raises serious concerns about their motivation and appears to be a deliberate attempt to undermine the proceedings before this Court.”