‘Our Political Paths Diverged, My Respect Never Wavered’ – Tinubu Mourns Pa Adebanjo

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sorrow over the death of the leader of the Afenifere group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Naija News reports that in a statement personally signed on Friday, Tinubu described Pa Adebanjo as a political leader whose decades of unwavering struggle for justice, democracy, and national unity have left an indelible mark on the nation’s history.

Recalling his decades of political activism, Tinubu stated that the country would miss Adebanjo’s interventions in national affairs, which enriched Nigeria’s political discourse.

President Tinubu noted that although their political paths diverged in later years, especially during the 2023 election wherein Adebanjo supported the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, nevertheless, his respect and admiration for the deceased never wavered.

Tinubu added that Adebanjo was like a father figure, and he shared a deep personal bond with him before his demise.

The statement read, “I received the news of the passing of one of the Afenifere leaders, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, with profound sorrow. Nigeria has lost a political leader whose decades of unwavering struggle for justice, democracy, and national unity have left an indelible mark on our nation’s history.

“According to the family, Baba transitioned peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2025, at his home in Lekki, Lagos. All who knew Baba Adebanjo drew from his boundless wisdom and cherished the democratic ideals he tirelessly campaigned for.

“His principled voice, which resonated through decades of political activism, will be deeply missed. As a nation, we will miss his regular interventions in national affairs, which enriched our political discourse. Though we mourn his departure, we are also grateful to God for blessing him with a long, remarkable, purposeful life—96 years of unrelenting advocacy for progress and equity.

“Baba, as a lawyer, statesman, and politician, stood among the last of a generation of nationalists and independent heroes who shaped the foundation of our country.

“A devoted disciple of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, his contributions spanned political eras, from his role as Organising Secretary of the Action Group in the First Republic to his leadership in the Unity Party of Nigeria during the Second Republic.

“In moments of national crisis, Baba’s courage shone brightest. When democracy hung in the balance after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, he joined the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) as one of the leading voices against military dictatorship, helping to galvanise a movement that became the bedrock of our collective struggle to reclaim democratic governance.

“His unwavering commitment to truth and justice extended to my journey as a governorship candidate in 1999. Baba Adebanjo’s steadfast support was instrumental in my election as Governor of Lagos State under the platform of the Alliance for Democracy.

“Though our political paths diverged in later years, my respect and admiration for him never wavered. Until his death, I shared a deep personal bond with Baba Adebanjo; he was like a father figure.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the Afenifere family, the governors of the Southwest, past and present, and all Nigerians who shared his vision. Let us take solace in the enduring legacy of a man who dedicated his life to the service of others—a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

“May the soul of this great patriot find eternal rest, and may his ideals, which he so passionately envisioned, forever resonate in our country.”