NPFL: NFF Restores Three Points Each To Bendel Insurance, Nasarawa United

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clubs Bendel Insurance and Nasarawa United have successfully had the recent three-point deductions overturned by the Nigeria Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee following their appeals.

Bendel Insurance, often referred to as the Benin Arsenal, faced a three-point and three-goal penalty from the NPFL board in November after incidents involving fans during their home match against Kano Pillars, which they lost 1-0. Nasarawa United encountered a similar penalty after their 1-1 draw at home against Rivers United in December.

In the case of Bendel Insurance, fans expressed their frustration towards referee Adeniyi Adewale and his team after a last-minute penalty was awarded to Kano Pillars and converted by Rabiu Ali.

After thoroughly reviewing the situation, the NFF’s Disciplinary Committee concluded that the reported assault on match officials did not meet the threshold of being grievous, thus allowing the appeal to succeed. The committee’s statement confirmed the reversal of the three-point and three-goal deduction for Bendel Insurance, citing Rule C11 of the NPFL Frameworks and Rules.

Additionally, the committee has recommended a demotion for the Match Commissioner, Godfrey Maman JP, to the Nigeria National League (NNL) level, effective immediately.

Despite the challenges faced during this appeal period, Bendel Insurance has shown resilience, winning five of their last twelve matches and securing four draws against notable opponents such as Enyimba and Akwa United.

This achievement has helped them remain above the relegation zone, now sitting with a total of 31 points after 23 matches, positioning them more favorably ahead of their upcoming home match against Niger Tornadoes.

On the other hand, Nasarawa United will find themselves still within the relegation zone, as their points will increase to 25 after the adjustments are made, following 23 games.