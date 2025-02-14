Nnamdi Kanu Recalls Parents Tragic Death, Blames Nigerian Army

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has accused the Nigerian army of being responsible for the death of his parents.

He recounted how his late parents suffered severe trauma after the Nigerian Army attempted to kill him at his home in Afaraukwu, Abia State.

Kanu lamented that the 2017 attack led to the deaths of his parents, Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and Lolo Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Okwu Kanu, five years ago.

Naija News reports that in September 2017, soldiers under Operation Python Dance invaded Kanu’s residence in Afaraukwu, but the IPOB leader escaped and fled to Europe.

However, remembering his parents, Kanu lamented that those responsible for their deaths are still walking free.

The agitator shared his grievances during his routine meeting with his legal team at the Department of State Services, DSS facility in Abuja.

A statement issued by Kanu’s lead counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, read: “Rising from today’s routine visitation with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, he instructed his legal team to issue the following statement:

“Five years ago today, I lost my precious parents (their Royal Majesties, Eze Sir Israel Okwu Kanu (JP) and Lolo Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Okwu Kanu). They suffered severe trauma from which they never recovered, while 28 other innocent souls were killed, simply because the Nigerian Army, without provocation, launched a deadly assault on our royal home with the sole intention of killing me.

“Because I survived, they quickly tagged IPOB a terrorist group to cover up their horrendous crime and mislead the gullible, a deception that persists to this day.

“The best tribute is to never forget what happened to them and all who fell in defence of freedom at our home.

“The Abuja-based murderers and their accomplices in Igboland who ordered this heinous, cold-blooded massacre of these innocent souls are still peddling their lies against my legitimate right to freely agitate for Biafra, as recognised by the laws of Nigeria.”