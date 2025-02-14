NiDCOM Calls For Action Against Unprofessional Recruiters, Irregular Migration

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said the lives of Nigerians, especially the youth, must be protected from exploitation.

Naija News reports that Dabiri-Erewa emphasized the need to combat irregular migration.

She made this statement during a press briefing by the Association of Recruiter License Placement Agencies of Nigeria (ARLPAN), themed: “Effect and Implications of Consistent Irregular Migration,” in Lagos.

Represented by a staff of the Commission, Mr. Oladele Ogunkanbi; Dabiri-Erewa acknowledged the aptness of the theme, given the rise of the Japa phenomenon in the country.

She described the matter as a national concern in which private and public organizations must collaborate to address the root causes of irregular migration and dismantle networks of illegal recruiters.

The NiDCOM Boss commended ARLPAN for its commitment to tackling irregular migration while reaffirming NiDCOM’s dedication to working with relevant agencies to promote safe and legal migration pathways.

The ARLPAN President, Mr. Rex Bamidele Jacob, said the themed event was organized to address the root causes of the phenomenon, which includes- economic hardship, misinformation, human rights violations, and deceptive promises by unauthorized recruiters.

Jacob noted that the unethical actions of these individuals have endangered the lives of naive Nigerians, who were either murdered, duped into trafficking and crime, or imprisoned because of false or incomplete immigration documents.

The ARLPAN President called on stakeholders to assist in ending the activities of unlicensed recruiters who, he alleged, are responsible for the upsurge in cases of irregular migration in the country.

Jacob also emphasized the urgent need for the media to widely disseminate discussions on the subject, given its impact on both migrants and the nation.

Furthermore, he outlined that enforcement of legal migration agencies, enhanced international cooperation, improved border management, strategic public sensitization programme, as well as, balanced security concerns with humanitarian considerations, can be short and long-term solutions to curb irregular migration and the activities of unlicensed recruiters.