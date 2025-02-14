‘My Divine Compensation’ – 2Baba’s Babymama Showers Love On Husband On Valentine’s Day

The babymama to Nigerian iconic singer, 2Baba, Sunmbo Adeoye, has showered encomium on her husband, David Adeoye, on Valentine’s Day.

Naija News reports that Sumbo took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself and her husband while expressing love to him.

She further described David Adeoye as her divine compensation.

She wrote, “My divine compensation. I just want you to know that I love how you let me be me, David Adeoye.”

Sunmbo shares two kids with her husband, Pastor Adeoye, the General Overseer and Senior Pastor of Royalty Christian Centre.

She also shares two kids with Tuface Idibia.

Meanwhile, the family of Idibia has raised alarm over the unknown whereabouts of their son, 2Baba.

Naija News reports that the singer’s family, in a petition to the Department of State Service (DSS), urged the security operatives to intervene in the case of their son, who is ‘missing’.

They claim 2Baba left home in his loungewear on February 10 without his bodyguard, and they assumed he was taking a walk and would return shortly, but he has not been seen since then.

The Idibia family also revealed that some friends claimed to have received messages from the 2Baba soliciting financial help, an act they find concerning because Tuface is financially sufficient and has no reason to beg.

They stated that Tuface is dedicated to his work and often writes songs or recordings in the studio, but for the past few days, he has not shown up for any.

The Idibia family called on the state police to intervene and help find their son.