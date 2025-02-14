Military Eliminates 133 Terrorists, Recovers Aircraft Engines In Borno, North-West Operations

The Nigerian military has reported the elimination of 133 terrorists in a series of operations across Borno State and the North-West region.

Naija News reports that the Defence Headquarters made this disclosure during an operational update on Thursday, highlighting significant progress in counter-terrorism efforts from January 3 to February 13, 2025.

Aircraft Engines, Missiles Recovered In Borno

Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye, announced the recovery of two calibrated aircraft engines from a long-forgotten unidentified crash site in Borno State. Additionally, troops seized one double-barrel cannon gun and 16 missiles.

During the period under review, Kangye stated that troops neutralised 133 terrorists, arrested 138 suspects, and rescued 46 hostages in coordinated operations.

Security forces also cracked down on oil theft, arresting 36 suspects and recovering stolen petroleum products valued at over ₦646 million.

Oil Theft Crackdown In Niger Delta

Kangye detailed the seizure of 497,152 litres of stolen crude oil, 142,000 litres of illegally refined diesel, and 4,075 litres of petrol. Troops also dismantled 42 illegal refining sites, destroying 164 crude oil cooking ovens and 37 dugout pits.

In the North-West, 58 terrorists were killed, 11 suspects arrested, and 16 kidnapped victims rescued. Operations under Operation Fansan Yamma spanned Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi states.

A notorious terrorist leader, Kachalla Mudi, surrendered with two associates, handing over one GPMG, an AK-47 rifle, and a fabricated rifle in Kaduna State.

In Katsina’s Malumfashi LGA, troops neutralised five terrorists and rescued five victims.

In Zamfara’s Gusau LGA, six terrorists were killed, with the recovery of four AK-47 rifles and 62 rounds of ammunition.

In Maradun LGA, troops eliminated eight terrorists and seized five AK-47 rifles and a Baofeng radio.

Major Arrests And Weapons Seized

Between February 7 and 9, a high-profile terrorist leader, Muhada Muhammadu (alias Yellow), and four associates were arrested in Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi states. Troops recovered N2.45 million in cash from the suspects.

Across all operations, troops recovered:

31 AK-47 rifles, 9 fabricated rifles, 2 GPMGs, and 1 RPG tube.

252 chain links of 12.7mm ammunition and 558 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

13 motorcycles, 11 mobile phones, and N2,451,820 in cash.

The Defence Headquarters reiterated its dedication to sustaining the momentum in counter-terrorism efforts and urged citizens to provide timely intelligence.