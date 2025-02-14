Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji To Be Sidelined For Ten Weeks

Manchester City defender, Manuel Akanji is set to undergo surgery to address a thigh injury he sustained during the Champions League knockout phase play-off match against Real Madrid, which ended in a 3-2 defeat for City at the Etihad Stadium.

Manuel Akanji, a 29-year-old Switzerland international is expected to be sidelined for an estimated period of eight to ten weeks as he recuperates from the procedure, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the seriousness of Akanji’s injury during a press briefing on Friday, emphasizing the lengthy recovery period ahead.

“He has surgery on Saturday. Eight to ten weeks out,” Guardiola stated, reflecting the impact Akanji’s absence will have on the team’s defensive options.

In the same match, Jack Grealish also suffered an injury, although the nature of his groin strain is less severe.

While Guardiola acknowledged that Grealish’s condition is not as critical as Akanji’s, he expressed uncertainty about the England international’s availability for their upcoming Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

“It’s not as tough as what Manu has done, but I don’t know if he will be ready tomorrow. I don’t think so, but we will assess him,” Guardiola stated.

Akanji has been a key player for Manchester City this season, featuring in 20 of their 24 Premier League matches and making a total of 30 appearances across all competitions.

His injury compounds the challenges faced by City, who have already lost crucial midfielder Rodri to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained back in September.

Currently, City sit in fifth place in the Premier League standings, trailing leaders Liverpool by a significant 16 points.

Furthermore, Akanji’s injury comes at a time when fellow defenders John Stones, Nathan Ake, and Ruben Dias have only recently returned to full fitness after their absences.

Guardiola expressed optimism for Akanji’s recovery, stating, “We only wish the best recovery for Manu. The effort he has made this season has been unbelievable. He and Nathan have played in difficult conditions. They’ve helped the team in emergencies and even covered as right-backs at times. In the end, the body said enough is enough.”