Just In: Tinubu Arrives Ethiopia For AU Summit, Set To Address Security Challenges

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government.

Naija News understands that the summit, which runs from February 14 to 18, 2025, brings together African leaders to discuss critical continental issues.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed Tinubu’s arrival in a statement on Friday titled, ‘President Tinubu arrives Ethiopia for AU summit.’

According to Onanuga, the President was received at the airport by the Ethiopian Deputy Chief of Protocol, Eshetu Legesse; Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; and the Charge d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Ethiopia, Nasir Aminu.

Tuggar later briefed President Tinubu on the summit agenda and key diplomatic wins for Nigeria.

He highlighted the re-election of Bankole Adeoye as the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, a position that strengthens Nigeria’s influence in continental affairs. Nigeria also retained its seat on the AU Peace and Security Council.

Diplomatic Success For Nigeria

During the briefing, Tuggar emphasized that Nigeria’s continued presence on the AU Peace and Security Council reaffirmed the country’s leadership role in promoting peace and security across Africa.

Among those present at the briefing were top government officials, including the Ministers of Finance, Wale Edun; Defence, Abubakar Badaru; Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; Aviation, Festus Keyamo; Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris; Environment, Balarabe Lawal; and State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite. The Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed, and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, also attended.

Focus On Reparations And Security Challenges

This year’s AU summit is themed ‘Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations,’ with a focus on reparatory justice and racial healing.

President Tinubu is scheduled to deliver a key speech at the AU Peace and Security Council meeting, where discussions will center on security challenges facing the continent, including the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The President will participate in meetings on health financing, establishing an Africa Credit Rating Agency, and climate change.

Tinubu is expected to return to Abuja on Monday, February 17, 2025.