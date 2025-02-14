Just In: ‘Remove The Beads You Put On His Hand And Neck, Free Him’ – 2face Mother Begs Edo Lawmaker

The mother of music icon Innocent Idibia, known as 2face, has made a heartfelt appeal to Nigerians, urging Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru to step away from her son.

In a viral video, Mrs Rose Idibia tearfully called on mothers nationwide to intervene, attributing her son’s actions to the emotional toll of his ongoing divorce from Annie Idibia.

She said in the video, “Good evening, Nigerians. My name is Mrs Rose Idibia, the mother of 2face. This message is for Miss Natasha Osawaru of Edo State. I’m calling on all mothers in Nigeria to help me beg her to free my son.

“My son is going through a divorce process, and he is clearly not in his right senses now. I know my son well. That is not him.

“Please Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and on his neck, remove them and free him.”

Naija News reports that the emotional plea came shortly after a video surfaced showing 2face proposing to Osawaru during a private event.

Responding to the public backlash, 2face addressed rumours on Instagram, firmly supporting Osawaru, “I’ve seen false narratives spreading. Hon. Natasha is not a home breaker. She had nothing to do with my issues with Annie. I love her and want to marry her.”

Natasha Osawaru, elected to the Edo State House of Assembly for Egor Constituency under the PDP in 2023, has yet to respond to Mrs Idibia’s appeal.

The situation has sparked heated reactions online, with supporters rallying behind Mrs Idibia and 2face. The public remains divided as the drama unfolds.