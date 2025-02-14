Jamal Musiala Signs New Long-term Contract

Nigerian-born German forward, Jamal Musiala has officially extended his contract with Bayern Munich, securing his future with the club until June 2030.

Jamal Musiala who is just 21 years old, has been a standout player for the Bundesliga giants since joining from Chelsea’s academy in 2019.

Musiala made a significant commitment to Bayern when he signed his first professional contract in March 2021, which initially extended to 2026. However, his impressive performances have led to this new long-term agreement, reflecting both his potential and the club’s confidence in his abilities.

In his own words, Musiala expressed his enthusiasm for being part of Bayern Munich, stating, “Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I took my first steps in professional football here and firmly believe we can achieve something big with this club in the coming years.”

Born in Stuttgart, Musiala moved to England during his childhood and began his football journey at Chelsea before moving to Bayern Munich.

He decided to represent Germany over England or Nigeria in 2021, a choice that has since seen him earn 38 caps for the national team, showcasing his development as a key player in both club and country.

Since joining Bayern, Musiala has made 193 senior appearances, during which he has scored an impressive 58 goals and provided 31 assists, demonstrating his invaluable contribution to the team’s attacking prowess.

His notable achievements include winning the UEFA Champions League and four Bundesliga titles, solidifying his status as one of the most exciting young talents in football.

In the current season, Musiala has continued to shine, netting 15 goals and delivering eight assists in 30 matches for the club.

Impressively, he has been directly involved in 14 goals in just 18 Bundesliga games, playing a crucial role in helping Bayern establish a commanding eight-point lead at the top of the league table as they aim to reclaim the title from second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich’s president, Herbert Hainer, commented on Musiala’s impact, stating, “People go to the stadium for players like Jamal Musiala. He’s a truly exceptional player. Sometimes you feel like the rules of gravity don’t apply to him.”