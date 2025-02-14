“I Saw Her Laughing At Me” – Juma Jux Reveals How He First Met His Wife, Priscilla Ojo

Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, has shared details of the circumstances that resulted in meeting his wife, Priscilla Ojo.

The singer narrated that he had missed his flight at a Rwandan airport and couldn’t get a business-class seat on the next available flight, and then he saw Priscilla laughing at him while he was passing through the business class of the plane.

He disclosed that he was attracted to her from the beginning but it wasn’t easy to win her over.

Jux narrated that even after taking his number, she refused to text or call him, and when he eventually texted her after another meeting, she didn’t reply.

Despite the snub, the singer said she wasn’t deterred and soon realized Priscilla was the woman for him, adding that the connection deepened as they met more frequently.

“The first day I saw Priscilla in Rwanda, I missed my flight and could not get a business-class seat because it was complete. I was pissed off, and after passing through the business class section, I saw her laughing at me.

“She took my number, and I told her to text me, but she did not. When we met again, I texted her, but she did not reply. In East Africa, I have fans, and people recognise me, but when she was around, it was just the two of us.

“I did not care about anything else because I was on a mission. I had always been mindful of my brand, but none mattered with her. As we continued meeting, I realised she was the woman I had been waiting for. God brought everything together in His perfect timing,” he narrated at a surprise second engagement party held in Tanzania on Wednesday.

Naija News recalls Jux and Priscilla, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, recently had their Islamic traditional wedding in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, last Friday.

They also had a court wedding after the Islamic wedding.