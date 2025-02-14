Hilda Dokubo Speaks On Rebelling Against Peter Obi

The chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Rivers State, Hilda Dokubo, has claimed that some forces are working against her because she declined an appointment to serve as an advisory member in a support group of the party.

She rubbished reports that she was suspended from the party, adding that she is not rebelling against the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Dokubo explained that she is still a member and state chairman of the party.

She said this while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Dokubo explained that those responsible for the purported suspension “are not recognised as official executives following the dissolution of the previous committees.”

Furthermore, she noted that new ward and LGA executives across the state will be inaugurated soon and accused the individuals involved of “forging signatories’ names.”

Reaffirming her commitment, Dokubo declared that her primary interest is to ensure peaceful coexistence and unity among party members.

Meanwhile, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, has claimed that former chieftain of the party, Kenneth Okonkwo, has been in collusion with President Bola Tinubu’s government as his loyalty was never with them.

Naija News reports that Arabambi’s statement follows Okonkwo’s resignation on Tuesday, where the former presidential campaign spokesperson cited the party as being non-existent as a major reason for dumping the Labour Party.

However, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Arabambi said Kenneth Okonkwo’s exit is a relief for the party, which plans to unseat the present administration in 2027.

He warned the Nollywood actor to desist from speaking about the party, stressing that there is no leadership crisis in LP and the party is not going into extinction.

Arabambi also stated that the party will not tolerate any form of political rascality, and proactive steps are being taken to weed out those who have loyalties elsewhere.

He said, “And we wish Mr Kenneth Okonkwo well, his resignation is good riddance to bad rubbish. He should not speak about the Labour Party anymore.

”There is no leadership crisis in the Labour Party. Labour Party is not going into extinction. It is just a figment of the imaginations of most of our detractors.

“The APC man has been working with President Tinubu before, that is Kenneth Okonkwo, he worked against Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 elections. We wish him well and we will meet in 2027.

“But in 2027 we are not going to have such political rascality in our party. The National Chairman is on a reconciliatory mission which is why you see a lot of people being jittery.”

“When asked why LP is yet to pay vendors two years later, he said, “Two people will be able to answer that, that is Aishat Yesufu and Itua Ighodalo. They were in charge of the party funds and not even the party They handled party money and they should settle that..”