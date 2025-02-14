Gen Musa’s Visa Denial: Ribadu Should Be Removed From Office – PDP Chieftain

Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ebonyi State, Silas Onu, has condemned the reaction of Nuhu Ribadu to General Christopher Musa’s visa denial.

Naija News reported that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Musa and other top military officers were denied visas by the Canadian embassy on Tuesday for an event they were supposed to grace on Wednesday.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Ribadu, reacting to the incident, said Canada “can go to hell” for denying the Chief of Defence Staff visa.

Barrister Onu, however, described the reaction of the NSA as undiplomatic and too emotion-laddened.

According to the former PDP’s Ebonyi South Senatorial District candidate, a coordinated response from the federal government ought to be the required reply to the Canada embassy’s incident.

While questioning the capacity of Ribadu as an NSA, he advised the government to live up to expectations to get international respect.

His words: “I think that the National Security Adviser is not the right person to respond to a diplomatic issue as done by Mr. Ribadu. His inability to hold back his emotions and his diction are more reasons why he ought to stay off that role.

“A coordinated government response is what ought to have been done. Nigerians have been on the wrong side of diplomacy for some time now as visa denial is being used to humiliate citizens. This uproar is only because it has affected big men.

“Our government must be up and doing to ensure that citizens, big or small, are treated with respect when they apply for visa in foreign embassies.”