FG Sets Up “Power Rangers” To Stop Electricity Vandalization

The federal government has unveiled plans to set up a specialized unit known as Power Rangers, which will be responsible for protecting electricity infrastructure across the country from vandalization.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the disclosure on Friday during an interview on Channels Television, explained that the ‘power rangers’ will be formed with personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Minister said the primary mission of the power rangers will be to prevent the vandalism of power infrastructure, which has led to incessant widespread blackouts throughout the nation.

According to him, each sector should have specific arms within the Civil Defence to cater for its needed protection instead of having a generalized task of protecting critical national assets, which was the case before.

He said: “We have decided now with the Minister of Power to have what we call the power rangers to be able to have specific officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps because what we had before we came was a generalization of national assets that oh protection of critical national assets.

When we came on board, we said that no, you can not have one particular medication that suits all illnesses, you can’t do that. So you have to analyze every sector – the water sector, the power sector, the educational sector, the health sector, you have to analyze all these and be able to create arms of civil defence under the same umbrella.“