Ex-Super Eagles Coach Jose Peseiro Lands New Coaching Job

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria coach, Jose Peseiro is the new manager of the Egyptian Premier League club, Zamalek.

Jose Peseiro has signed an 18-month contract with the White Knights, a decision that showcases Zamalek’s intent to strengthen their coaching staff following a series of disappointing performances.

Peseiro steps in to replace Christian Gross, a former Tottenham Hotspur manager, who was dismissed after struggling to meet the expectations of the 14-time Egyptian champions.

Under Peseiro’s leadership, Zamalek are hoping to regain their competitive edge in both domestic and continental competitions.

As part of his agreement, Peseiro’s monthly salary will be $75,000 until the end of the current season, reflecting Zamalek’s ambition to attract a highly qualified coach.

If he remains with the club for the next season, his salary is set to increase to $85,000, indicating the club’s confidence in his potential to lead them to success.

Interestingly, Peseiro, who is 64 years old, has a notable history in Egyptian football, having previously managed Zamalek’s fierce rivals, Al Ahly.

In related news, the head coach of the Black Satellites, Ghana’s U-20 national football team, Desmond Ofei, expressed his relief at avoiding their perennial rivals, Nigeria, in the group stage of the upcoming 2025 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations.

The draw for this highly anticipated tournament was conducted on Thursday at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Egypt and has generated significant excitement among the teams involved.

Ghana has been placed in Group A alongside the hosts, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, and a yet-to-be-determined team from the UNIFFAC region, setting the stage for a compelling series of matches.

In contrast, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles find themselves in a challenging Group B, facing off against formidable opponents such as Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa.

Reflecting on Ghana’s draw, Ofei stated, “We’re happy that we’re not in Group B because that’s a very interesting group.”

He further emphasized his confidence in his team’s abilities, noting, “I feel like we’re in a position where we can control the narrative of this tournament from our perspective.”