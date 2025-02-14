Doesn’t It Reek Of Low Self-esteem To Date 2Face? – Morayo Brown Queries Edo Lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru

Media personality, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, has questioned the decision of Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, to date legendary singer, Innocent Idibai, better known as 2Baba.

Naija News reports that the Morayo during the TVC programme, ‘Your View’ on Friday, claimed that it reeks of low self-esteem to date someone like the controversial musician.

According to Morayo, 2Baba has enough baggage to make the lawmaker refuse his marriage proposal.

Morayo added that the singer does not deserve to remarry but stay put with Annie Idibia.

She said, “Doesn’t it reek of low self-esteem to date somebody like 2Face? For you to allow 2Face to propose to you, for you to leave your core self, your lawmaker self, and fall in love with somebody who has that kind of drama and that many women in his life. Doesn’t it reflect poorly on Natasha’s part?

“For me, I’m like, ‘Aunty, are you okay? Are you seeing with your two eyes? He [2Face] has enough baggage for you to look at and say, no, I’m not going there. 2Face doesn’t deserve to remarry. If you put a woman in 2Face’s shoes, would a woman ever get away with that kind of thing? Never. And he’s going to get away with it? He deserves to stay put with Annie.”