CNG Blasts Ganduje Over Call For North To Drop 2027 Presidential Ambition

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has slammed the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, for urging northern politicians to forgo presidential aspirations until 2031 to allow President Bola Tinubu complete two terms.

In a statement on Thursday, CNG National Coordinator, Jamilu Charanchi, described Ganduje’s remarks as “deeply troubling and disheartening,” accusing him of prioritising personal gain over the region’s interests.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) also weighed in, with its National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, clarifying that his earlier comments on the issue were personal and not representative of the ACF.

“I spoke in my personal capacity, not as the National Publicity Secretary of ACF. The ACF has not met to discuss this matter and does not adopt partisan positions,” he stated in a follow-up message to Punch.

Naija News gathered that the CNG in a statement released on Thursday, questioned whether Ganduje was content with the nation’s current state and accused him of putting personal interests above national progress.

It said, “We find it deeply troubling and disheartening that Ganduje has chosen to distance himself from the sad realities.

“Thus, CNG is asking: Is Ganduje satisfied with the current state of extreme poverty, rampant inflation, perpetual insecurity, constant electricity shortages, declining standards of education, and a crumbling healthcare system?

“Is he delighted with Nigeria’s collapsing economy? Does he believe that these failures are acceptable or justified?

“By dissociating himself from the realities, is he suggesting that despite all these failures, President Tinubu deserves another term in office just like that?

“Are we to understand that he preferred his personal benefits over the progress of our dear country? If so, we must question whether such a stance aligns with the values of justice, fairness, and accountability that our people hold dear.”

The CNG added that it expected Ganduje, as an elder statesman, to prefer competency, integrity, and respect for the rule of law, irrespective of where the President comes from.

“We categorically reject his position and urge Nigerians to choose their leaders based on competency, capacity, integrity and respect for the rule of law,” the statement added.