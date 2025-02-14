CDS Musa’s Visa Denial: Gambaryan Slams Ribadu For Attacking Canada

Binance’s Head of Financial Crimes Compliance, Tigran Gambaryan, has described Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, as a hypocrite.

Naija News reported that on Thursday, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, narrated how he and other top officials of the military were denied visas by the Canadian embassy.

According to General Musa, he and the top military officials were invited to Canada for an event where veterans were to be honoured on Wednesday, but the Canadian embassy denied them visas.

Speaking at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies (AANISS), in Abuja, Musa said, “Every disappointment is a blessing. Yesterday (Wednesday), I was meant to be in Canada. There’s an event to honour our veterans, those that were injured during battles, and we were meant to be there.”

Ribadu, while speaking at the AANIS lecture, described the visa denial as a disrespect to Nigeria.

“Thank you for the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell

“Even though it’s painful, it’s disrespectful, but we are peaceful and strong and I agree with you that it is time to fix our country. Yet, this is another reason we work hard to make Nigeria work,” he stated.

Gambaryan, who was detained in Nigeria by the NSA’s office reacting to the report said Ribadu lacked the right to complain about the mistreatment of those invited to Canada because he did the same to him and others invited to Nigeria.

“Nuhu Ribadu complaining about the mistreatment of those invited to Canada? That’s rich. How about the way you treated those you invited to Nigeria? The hypocrisy is real,” he wrote on his X handle on Friday.