Canadian Visa: “We Now Have An NSA That Can Stand Up To Foreigners” – Fani- Kayode Praises Nuhu Ribadu Over ‘Go To Hell’ Statement

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has commended the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, for challenging the Canadian Embassy over its denial of visas to Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, and other military officials.

Naija News reports that Musa and some military chiefs were scheduled to speak at a veterans’ event in Canada but were denied entry visas.

Reacting, Ribadu said, “They can go to hell.”

Speaking via X on Friday, Fani-Kayode applauded the NSA for having the guts to stand up to foreigners.

He wrote, “At last, we now have an NSA that has some balls and that is prepared to stand up to foreigners that treat our people with contempt.

“@NuhuRibadu was right when he said that the Canadian Embassy was being ‘disrespectful’ by not granting visas to some of our military top brass, including the CDS, who were scheduled to attend a formal event in their country. He also told them to ‘go to hell!’

“Proud of you, Nuhu. The days of foreign governments kicking us in the teeth and getting away with it are long over.

“What makes this case worse is that Canada may not even be a sovereign, independent country for much longer if @realDonaldTrump has his way and may end up being the 51st state of America!

“Imagine a conflicted entity like that, which is not sure of its own future, treating our senior military officers with contempt.

“They should not only ‘go to hell’ but they should also go and jump in the lagoon.

“Nigeria has paid her dues and MUST be treated with respect.”