Canada Visa Denial: Lamido Faults NSA Ribadu For Public Outburst On Military Visa Rejection

Former Jigawa State Governor and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sule Lamido, has strongly criticized National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu over his handling of the recent visa denial controversy involving Nigerian military officials and the Canadian government.

In a statement on his official Facebook page, Lamido condemned Ribadu’s public remarks, arguing that the issue should have been addressed discreetly through diplomatic channels, particularly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He expressed concern that the NSA’s approach unnecessarily exposed Nigeria to international embarrassment.

“The NSA and his principal must realize that they represent and project our collective image as a sovereign nation,” Lamido stated.

The Former Minister attributed the situation to poor foreign policy management, pointing out previous diplomatic missteps within ECOWAS and now Canada.

He insisted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should have taken charge of the matter, possibly summoning the Canadian High Commissioner if necessary.

“The NSA should not and must not appropriate the duties of the Minister of Foreign Affairs,” he emphasized.

Naija News recalls that the controversy erupted after Ribadu, during an event in Abuja, criticized Canada for refusing visas to senior Nigerian military officials, including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa.

The CDS, who was invited to a veterans’ event in Canada, lamented that nearly half of his delegation was denied entry.

Reacting to the visa denials, Ribadu lashed out at Canada, declaring, “They can go to hell,” while asserting Nigeria’s sovereignty and strength as a nation.

However, Lamido cautioned against such inflammatory rhetoric, stressing the need for professionalism in handling international relations.

The Former Minister wrote: “The NSA and his Prncipal must realize that they represent and project our collective image as a Sovereign Nation!

“The last two years have exposed our rookie management in navigating our foreign relationships on the Reginal and Global stage with ECOWAS and now with Canada. The whole blunder could have been avoided if the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were allowed to play their role as the key Ministry in guiding our conduct on the global stage.

“The recent out bursts by the NSA on Canada for denying visas to our military personnel could have been handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who would have summoned the Canadian High Commissioner if need be, to tongue lash him for his affront and threaten him with appropriate consequences.

“The NSA’s unnecessary out bursts have unwittingly brought to the public domain the embarrassing humiliation meted on Nigeria by the Canadian High Commission.

“Much as i tried to suppress the urge not to put my feelings and concern on post, the love and the pride of my country have compelled me to react to the action of a novice, towing with our Sovereign image.

“The NSA should not and must not appropriate the duties of the Minister of Foreign Affairs!”