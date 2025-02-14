Buhari Mourns Afenifere Leader Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sorrow over the passing of veteran nationalist and elder statesman, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Friday, Buhari described Adebanjo’s death as a great loss to the nation.

“The late Chief Adebanjo was one of those rare politicians who straddled the worlds of the legal profession, politics, and socio-cultural activism,” the statement read.

Buhari prayed for the repose of Adebanjo’s soul and strength for his family, admirers, and the people of Ogun State to bear the loss.

Naija News had earlier reported that the family of Pa Adebanjo confirmed his passing on Friday, stating he died peacefully at his Lekki residence in Lagos at the age of 94.

The announcement was signed by his children, Mrs Ayotunde Atteh (née Ayo-Adebanjo), Mrs Adeola Azeez (née Ayo-Adebanjo), and Mr Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo.

According to the family, consultations with friends, associates, and interest groups are underway to plan a befitting funeral.

Details will be announced soon, and condolence registers have been opened at his residences in Lagos and Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State.

Pa Ayodele Adebanjo, a former organising secretary of the Action Group and a prominent figure in Afenifere, leaves behind his wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, 94, along with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.