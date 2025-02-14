Before You Pick A Partner Look At The Family First – Do2dtun Warns Singles

Media personality Do2dtun has shared the importance of gaining acceptance from a partner’s family.

He emphasized the need to consider a partner’s family before committing.

Speaking via a post on his X account, he warned that a lack of family approval can create an unsustainable situation.

The media personality cautioned against relying on a partner to constantly mediate or defend the relationship, as this can lead to emotional exhaustion.

Do2dtun wrote: “Before you pick a partner, look at the family first. It’s very key. If a decision-maker doesn’t like you, it’s over. If you expect your partner to stand in the gap, they will eventually break. It’s worse if you now have a partner that has no mind of their own.

“If you are a means to an end, your happiness doesn’t matter. However, be accountable and let your decisions bring joy to your family or else the day you drop the ball, it’s the ones that don’t like you amongst them that will take advantage.

“Let your sacrifice extend to your well-being first as you extend it to others. Your heart can be big enough to take it all but your mind is not. It eventually destroys the heart. Family is not only what you do for them but what they do for you too. Happy Valentine’s Day everyone”.