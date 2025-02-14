36 Of You In Each State Cannot Stop Tinubu’s Re-Election – Vatsa Blasts, Babachir Lawal, El-Rufai

A former commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Niger State, Jonathan Vatsa has stated that former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachair Lawal and former Kaduna state Governor Nasiru El-Rufai do not have the political weight to influence President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 election.

Vatsa stated this while addressing a recent comment credited to the former SGF that he will join forces with El-Rufai to stop President Tinubu in 2027.

Sharing his reservation on Friday while addressing newsmen, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain argued that the duo are not only “self serving” politicians but have lost their credibility and relevance to speak for the North.

The former publicity secretary of APC in Niger state warned that those individuals from the north clamoring for power to return to the region in 2027 did not mean well for the unity of Nigeria.

He said, “The north can never speak with one voice again because former President Mohammadu Buhari has destroyed the unity of the North. The political situation in the north today is that of everyone for his or herself and God for us all.

“They always come to deceived the poor northerners with religion and ethnicity and after elections they cornered everything to themselves and their immediate family members, and leave the people in hunger and poverty. That era is over, the slogan now is “de for who dey for you.

“Let me tell you, 36 of El-Rufai and 36 of Babachair Lawal in each of States on Nigeria can not stop President Tinubu from winning second term in 2027. It is only God and Nigerians that can decide 2027 but not some individuals who have out-lived their political relevance.

“The foundation of poverty in the north today which they are using against Tinubu was laid by successful leaders from the region. Nobody can blame Tinubu over the poverty and the insecurity in the north today because when we get the power we only think about our immediate family.”