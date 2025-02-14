2Baba Is ‘Missing’, Family Petitions DSS To Intervene

The family of Idibia has raised alarm over the unknown whereabouts of their son cum iconic music star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba.

Naija News reports that the singer’s family, in a petition to the Department of State Service (DSS), urged the security operatives to intervene in the case of their son, who is ‘missing’.

They claim 2Baba left home in his loungewear on February 10 without his bodyguard, and they assumed he was taking a walk and would return shortly, but he has not been seen since then.

The Idibia family also revealed that some friends claimed to have received messages from the 2Baba soliciting financial help, an act they find concerning because Tuface is financially sufficient and has no reason to beg.

They stated that Tuface is dedicated to his work and often writes songs or recordings in the studio, but for the past few days, he has not shown up for any.

The Idibia family called on the state police to intervene and help find their son.

Meanwhile, 2Baba’s mother has made a heartfelt appeal to Nigerians, urging Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru to step away from her son.

In a viral video, Mrs Rose Idibia tearfully called on mothers nationwide to intervene, attributing her son’s actions to the emotional toll of his ongoing divorce from Annie Idibia.