You Secured Your Federal Appointment Through Favouritism, Shortcut – Commissioner Blasts Yusuf Tuggar

Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Yakubu Adamu, has claimed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar was appointed into the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu due to the influence of former First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

The Minister while speaking with Leadership, stated that Tuggar would not have made it to the current federal executive council as a minister if he was considered based on merit.

He stated that the minister was rejected by his own people at the ballot box.

He said, “Tuggar could never have earned his current position through the will of Bauchi voters. So, he found a shortcut, exploiting political correctness and favoritism to secure a federal appointment.

“Yet, despite this elevation, he remains a distant figure, neither advocating for Bauchi’s interests at the national level nor making any meaningful impact in the state.

“The foreign affairs minister’s political history is littered with evidence of his disdain for the good people of Bauchi State. His indifference is not new; it has been a consistent theme throughout his career and has actively distanced himself from the state, showing neither commitment nor concern for its progress.’’

Adamu noted with concern that the minister failed to use his ministerial position to attract international investments, development programmes, or diplomatic partnerships that could benefit Bauchi and Nigeria as a whole.

“Instead of standing as a bridge between federal policies and local realities, he appears contented with distant rhetoric that fails to inspire confidence among the people of Bauchi.

“If Tuggar were to stage a homecoming rally in Bauchi, would he even recognize the streets, or would he need Google Maps to find his way? Leadership is not a tourist attraction, it requires presence, connection, and genuine service. Tuggar’s relevance in Bauchi politics is like a mirage in the desert,” he added.