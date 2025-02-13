You Damaged Annie, What Audacity Do You Have To Fall Out Of Love With Her? – Morayo Brown Blasts 2Baba

Nigerian media personality, Morayo Brown, has expressed her disappointment over the decision of iconic music star, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, to move on with another woman after he had ‘damaged’ Annie Macauley.

Naija News reports that Morayo made this known during the TVC morning show, ‘Your View’.

Recall that the ‘African Queen’ hitmaker confirmed his relationship with the Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, on Wednesday.

He also expressed his affection for the lawmaker, stating, “Yes, I love her. I want to marry her”.

Reacting to the development, Morayo said 2Baba should not be allowed to go scot-free for what he had done and how he had damaged Annie.

She said, “I don’t think 2baba should go scot-free for what he has done and how he has damaged this young woman. I feel that he has led her on. Maybe it was societal pressure that caused him to stay with this young woman. He needs to tell us because society was there when they were getting married. At what point did you say you are no more with Annie, at what point did you feel you can desert Annie. What audacity do you have to say you have fallen out of love with her?”

Meanwhile, Annie is allegedly confined at a rehab where she is battling depression and other related illnesses.