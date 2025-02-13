Who The Hell Do You Think You Are? – Former First Lady, Ebele Obiano Clashes With Passenger On Airplane

A video making the rounds online shows the moment the former First Lady of Anambra State, Ebele Obiano, was having an altercation with a fellow passenger on the airplane.

Naija News reports that Ebele was captured standing on the aisle while arguing with a passenger who appears to be a Caucasian male.

It is uncertain what led to the heated argument, but Ebele was seen lambasting the passenger and insisting she was not leaving the way.

Watch the video below;

Meanwhile, a Bureau De Change (BDC) Operator, Ayuba Tanko testifying in the ongoing money laundering trial of former Governor of Anambra, Willie Obiano has claimed that a total sum of ₦416 million was paid into a company’s account he used by proxy.

He said the money was paid between April and December 2017.

Ayuba, who is the 5th prosecution witness (PW-5), said the ₦416 million, which was received in tranches, was given back as $1.137 million equivalent.

The PW-5 said he used two companies – Sauki Bureau De Change and Zigaziga Trading and Company Ltd – for his business.

He said he was invited by the EFCC, through its Investigation Department, in 2023 and was questioned about Zigaziga Trading and Company Ltd’s account domiciled in one of the commercial banks.