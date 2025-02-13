Videos: 2face Proposes To Natasha

Amid controversies, Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface, has finally proposed to his new lover, Natasha Osawaru.

The music legend’s proposal video to Natasha surfaced on Thursday, the video has again sparked reactions of admiration and criticism.

Naija News reported that the ‘African Queen’ crooner parted ways with his first wife, Annie Idibia, a separation, that set the internet on fire, following criticisms and praises from the sides of Annie and Tuface.

A few days later, Tuface shared a photo of the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo state House of Assembly on his Instagram page, confirming their romantic relationship.

In another post, he also prayed to fans to help help convince the Edo State lawmaker to marry him. “Now this is my world. Make una help me beg am to marry me,” he wrote.

Recall that 2Baba while defending Natasha from online trolls after he revealed he was in a romantic relationship, described the lawmaker as a young and brilliant woman.

“I said what I said. All of us will be alright… Honourable Natasha, I see she has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names. She has been labelled as a home breaker. She is a young, brilliant and amazing woman,” Tuface wrote who was called homebreaker by online trolls.

See videos of the proposal.