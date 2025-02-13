Video: “We’re Working” – Anyanwu Unmoved, Retains Office Despite NWC’s Approval Of Ude-Okoye

Senator Samuel Anyanwu has said he is still working at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) office, at Wadatta, in Abuja, as the party’s National Secretary.

On a video call on Thursday, with Special Media Adviser to Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka; Anyanwu stated that he was working with his staff and watching those wishing to scale the fence.

Naija News reported that PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT), led by Senator Adolphus Wabara, ordered the party’s National Working Committee to swear in Sunday Ude-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary in line with an Appeal Court ruling in Enugu.

Though Senator Anywanwu dismissed BoT’s order, the party’s NWC, on Wednesday, swore in Ude-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary.

“After due consideration of the Memo and the attachments, the NWC overwhelmingly recognizes, acknowledges and confirms Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh Okoye as the substantive National Secretary of the PDP in full compliance with and obedience to the Judgement of the Court of Appeal, recognizing that there is no subsisting or superseding Judgment or Order from any Court of superior authority or hierarchy.

“The NWC has commenced the transmission of its Resolution/Decision affirming Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh Okoye as the PDP National Secretary to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant bodies for recognition in line with the judgment of the Court of Appeal,” the statement signed by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, read.

However, the video call on Thursday, between Olayinka and Anyanwu, which was posted by Olayinka, on his X handle, showed Aynanwu still occupies the office.