Video: Security Forces Nab Doctor Treating Bandits In Katsina

Security forces have arrested a self-proclaimed medical professional accused of providing treatment to injured bandits in the Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Among those he treated is the infamous bandit kingpin, Usman Modi Modi, who has a bounty of ₦50 million on his head.

In a video shared by popular security analyst, Zagazola Makama, the individual named Lawan Ado admitted to treating numerous wounded bandits.

He revealed that the bandits would transport him to their hideouts whenever they required medical assistance.

He stated that the first bandit he treated was Usman Modi Modi, who had sustained gunshot injuries during a confrontation with the Yan Kyanbara vigilante group.

“He was first taken to a hospital in Taskiya for treatment, but two days later, they brought me to treat him further. I was paid ₦18,000 for my service,” the suspect said.

Ado also acknowledged providing medical treatment to other notable criminals, such as Mai Kudi, who compensated him with ₦8,000 following a gunshot wound in Kurfi.

He mentioned that he similarly attended to Audu, an associate of Usman Modi Modi, who also paid him ₦8,000.

“Dogo Mardi, who sustained gunshot wounds during a robbery operation, paid me ₦11,000”, he added.

He further disclosed that he had travelled to other locations to treat bandits, including one identified as Karanboguwa.

