Video: Police, Air Force Personnel Clash Over Drug Suspect At Delta Checkpoint

A dramatic altercation unfolded at a checkpoint in Jeddo, Delta State, as officers of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Air Force clashed over the custody of a drug suspect, creating a scene that quickly gained public attention.

Providing clarity on the incident via a post on X.com on Thursday, Delta State Police spokesperson SP Edafe Bright explained that the confrontation arose while police officers were transporting a suspect found with substances suspected to be codeine, Indian hemp, and Canadian loud.

According to Edafe, the situation escalated when Air Force personnel, allegedly acquainted with the suspect, stopped the police officers at the checkpoint and demanded the suspect’s release.

He wrote: “The Policemen attached to QRS were on their way with a suspect found in possession of substances suspected to be codeine, Indian Hemp, canadian loud.

“But the personnel of the airforce who happen to know the suspect intercepted and insisted that the policemen must release them before proceeding hence they attacked the policemen unprovoked.”

Describing the incident as regrettable, Edafe assured the public that efforts were underway to prevent a recurrence.

“This issue is being attended. We recognized the cordial relationship we have the the Nigeria Airforce in Delta State, the Delta state Police command under the leadership of CP Olufemi Abaniwonda and the Airforce authorities are looking into this incident and setting up modalities to ensure that this shameful incident does not repeat itself again,” he added.

