Victor Osimhen To Miss Galatasaray’s Europa League Clash Against AZ Alkmaar

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen is set to miss Galatasaray’s UEFA Europa League Round of 16 playoffs first leg clash against AZ Alkmaar later tonight due to suspension.

This is particularly disappointing for both Victor Osimhen and the team, as he has been a standout performer since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli.

Osimhen, who has made a significant impact in Turkish football, collected his third yellow card of the season during a thrilling match against Ajax, where he managed to score a late goal in a 2-1 defeat.

His suspension comes at a crucial time, particularly as Galatasaray aims to recover from their recent struggles in the group stage, where they finished 14th in the standings, recording two draws and a loss in their final matches.

The Nigerian international has been a pivotal player for Galatasaray in the Europa League this season, having found the net five times in six appearances, placing him just two goals shy of the tournament’s leading scorers. Overall, he has accumulated an impressive tally of nine goals in 14 outings in the competition, showcasing his ability to perform on the continental stage.

Osimhen’s absence will certainly be felt by the team, which is already facing challenges with additional injuries to key players. Manager Okan Buruk will also have to contend without Mauro Icardi, Yunus Akgun, and Ismail Jakobs, who are sidelined due to various injuries. Moreover, Davinson Sanchez and Lucas Torreira will join Osimhen on the suspension list, further depleting the squad.

In a bid to strengthen the team, Galatasaray recently brought in new signings Alvaro Morata and Carlos Cuesta, who are eligible for selection after being registered in the Europa League squad. However, the team will be without Ahmed Kutucu, Mario Lemina, and Przemyslaw Frankowski, who were not included in the registration.

As Galatasaray prepare for this critical encounter at the AFAS Stadion, they are keen to capitalize on the potential of their remaining players and secure a favorable result. The stakes are high, as the victors of the two-legged tie will progress to face either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16 next month.