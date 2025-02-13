Under-20 AFCON Draw: Flying Eagles In Group B Alongside Egypt, Two Others

The much-anticipated draw for the Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations has set the stage for an exciting tournament, with Nigeria’s Flying Eagles placed in Group B alongside formidable challengers Egypt, South Africa, and Morocco.

This year’s competition will take place in Côte d’Ivoire from April 26 to May 18, 2025.

The Flying Eagles, who have a storied history as seven-time champions, will have their work cut out for them against these experienced opponents.

In a memorable encounter during the last edition of the tournament, Nigeria managed to edge past the host nation Egypt with a narrow 1-0 victory in the group stages.

This previous success will be a crucial source of motivation as they aim to secure a strong opening performance in Côte d’Ivoire, which is essential for building momentum and confidence throughout the tournament.

Note that the Flying Eagles finished third in the last tournament held in Egypt, and they will be looking to improve on that result this time around.

A former Malian international and one of the assistant officials at the draw, Adama Coulibaly, emphasized the competitiveness of Group B, stating, “There is no doubt that the toughest group is Group B, which includes Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, and Morocco.”

In Group A, host nation Côte d’Ivoire will face off against DR Congo, Ghana, Tanzania, and a yet-to-be-determined representative from the Central African region.

Additionally, defending champions Senegal head Group C, which comprises Zambia and two newcomers, Kenya and Sierra Leone.

The structure of the competition allows for thrilling knockout rounds, as the two top teams from each group, along with the best two third-placed finishers, will progress to the quarter-finals.

2025 Under-20 AFCON Group Stage Draw:

GROUP A: Côte d’Ivoire, UNNIFAC, DR Congo, Ghana, Tanzania

GROUP B: Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Morocco

GROUP C: Senegal, Zambia, Kenya, Sierra Leone