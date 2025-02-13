Troops Kill Notorious Terrorist Commanders In Zamfara, Sokoto Operations

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, in a major breakthrough against terrorism in the North-West, have eliminated several high-profile terrorist commanders and dismantled multiple hideouts in Zamfara and Sokoto states.

The intense military offensive, conducted between February 1 and 10, 2025, has delivered a significant blow to criminal networks terrorizing the region, restoring a sense of security to affected communities.

Announcing the development in a statement on Wednesday, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, confirmed the successful neutralization of four key terrorist leaders.

Top Terror Commanders Eliminated

Abdullahi revealed that among those killed were Kachalla Na Faransa, Dogon Bakkwalo, Auta Gobaje, and Dan Mai Dutsi—all notorious for orchestrating kidnappings, cattle rustling, and violent attacks in the North-West.

“The fierce battles took place in Shinkafi and Zurmi Local Government Areas of Zamfara State, as well as Isa LGA of Sokoto State. The military operations successfully targeted and dismantled over 40 terrorist hideouts, including those in Tungar Fulani, Unguwar Goga, Gangara Hill, and Gidan Maji,” Abdullahi stated.

Arms Recovered, Kidnapped Victims Rescued

Naija News noted that the successful offensive also led to the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition, preventing further attacks on innocent civilians.

In addition to neutralizing key terrorist leaders, troops rescued dozens of kidnapped victims, providing relief to families that had been living in fear.

“The swift military action has not only disrupted terrorist activities but also restored confidence among the local population,” Abdullahi added.

Public Urged To Assist In Tracking Fleeing Terrorists

Abdullahi reaffirmed the military’s commitment to sustaining the offensive against terrorism across the North-West and parts of Niger State.

He urged the public to provide intelligence on fleeing terrorists, particularly the notorious Bello Turji and his associates, assuring that all information would be treated with strict confidentiality.

“With this latest success, Operation Fansan Yamma has dealt a serious blow to terrorist operations in the region, bolstering ongoing efforts to restore peace and security in northwest Nigeria,” he concluded.