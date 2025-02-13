Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 13th February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 13th February, 2025

President Bola Tinubu has said his government was ready to leverage the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology to grow the nation’s economy.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu stated this in a partnership discussion with Google Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai, in Paris, France.

In a statement on his X handle, the President explained that the partnership would focus on enhancing scalable cloud infrastructure, equipping Nigeria’s workforce with essential skills for the future, promoting AI innovation and research, and driving cloud adoption.

The partnership would also elevate Nigeria’s standing in the global tech landscape as a hub for innovation and AI transition.

President Tinubu also highlighted Nigeria’s exploits in the AI space and assured his administration’s support to ensure the partnership achieved the goals of economic diversification through industrialization, digitalization and innovation.

The power outage experienced in some parts of Nigeria on Wednesday has been explained as a “grid disturbance.”

Operators of the National Grid gave the explanation hours after Nigerians cried out about sudden power outages in some locations earlier on Wednesday.

Naija News recalls Nigerians on social media reacted as soon as the power went off across the country, prompting fresh fears of another collapse of the National Grid.

However, minutes after the development, operators of the National Grid via their official X account, issued a statement.

Naija News reports the statement failed to either confirm or deny fears about a grid collapse but simply warned against fake news.

“Beware of Fake News Merchants!” the terse statement read.

In an updated statement, the operators later clarified that what occurred was not a grid collapse, but a grid disturbance affecting some locations in the country.

The House of Representatives has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Arise News and veteran journalist, Reuben Abati, demanding an apology for what they described as derogatory comments about the legislature’s activities.

Naija News learnt that the lawmakers warned that failure to comply would result in appropriate action.

Raising the matter as a privilege issue during plenary, Hon. Donald Ojogo stated that Abati’s remarks had disrespected the House and its members.

He cited Order 6, Rules 1, 2, 3 & 5 of the House Standing Orders, arguing that the comments had subjected the legislature to public ridicule, particularly regarding discussions on state creation.

Ojogo, who represents Ilaje/Ese-Odo federal constituency, clarified that the Deputy Speaker’s recent announcement of state creation proposals was merely a procedural step in response to requests from Nigerians, not a legislative endorsement.

He lamented that this had been misinterpreted and sensationalized.

Ojogo singled out Abati’s response to the development as particularly offensive.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) strongly condemned the recent 50% tariff hike by telecommunications companies and called for its immediate reversal to prevent severe economic consequences.

Despite an agreement between the Federal Government, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and telecom providers, companies have proceeded with the increase, prompting the NLC to issue a March 1 deadline for a total shutdown of telecom operations if the tariffs are not rolled back.

To resist the hike, the NLC has directed workers and citizens to take the following actions:

Boycott MTN, AIRTEL, and GLO services daily from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, starting Thursday, February 13, 2025, until the end of the month.

Suspend all data purchases from these companies.

Mobilize and sensitize the public through NLC state councils and affiliate unions.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially recognized Sunday Udeh-Okoye, a former National Youth Leader, as the party’s substantive National Secretary.

Naija News reports that this confirmation was made public on Wednesday through a statement issued by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who emphasized that the NWC’s decision aligns with a ruling by the Court of Appeal.

In compliance with the court’s verdict, the NWC has begun notifying the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant institutions to formalize Udeh-Okoye’s recognition as National Secretary.

The party leadership commended its members and stakeholders for their steadfast support, adherence to the rule of law, and commitment to party unity.

It reaffirmed its dedication to upholding its Constitution, fostering democratic principles, and ensuring national stability.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, passed the controversial Tax Reform Bills for a second reading after an extensive debate among lawmakers regarding the fundamental principles of the proposed legislation.

Naija News reports that the House had previously merged the four tax reform bills submitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu last year into a single document before initiating the debate on the overarching principles.

This consolidation was prompted by a motion from House Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, with the approval of Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

The House Leader, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, spearheaded the debate on the consolidated tax reform, emphasizing the urgent need to revamp the nation’s outdated tax system.

In his remarks regarding the fundamental principles of the proposed legislation, Ihonvbere expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum for their significant contributions, particularly in refining the VAT sharing formula, which alleviated previous concerns surrounding the tax reform bills.

He highlighted that the bill is designed to modernize the tax framework, aiming to empower citizens and promote inclusive economic growth.

Ihonvbere noted that the proposed tax reforms would provide substantial benefits to Nigerians if enacted, including the harmonization of various taxes, a reduction in PAYE tax, the introduction of zero VAT on essential goods such as food, healthcare, and education, as well as incentives for low-income workers.

The Presidency has accused supporters of Peter Obi, known as Obidients, of peddling false narratives against the government on social media.

Naija News reports that Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, decried that Obidients’ emotion-laden, false narratives were affecting the legacy media operations.

Bwala, who stated this in an interview with News Central on Wednesday, said he was not bound to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he worked with Atiku Abubakar.

He said his decision to leave the PDP for the APC was not wrong, stating that he left the party only for seven months.

President Tinubu’s Aide called on the legacy media to reduce the influence of Obidients in their reports. He said narratives by Obidients on social media affecting journalism in mainstream media was not helpful and should be avoided.

Bwala added that it would always be easier to criticize than propagate the positive policies of the government.

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Adolphus Wabara, remains suspended.

The Abia State chairman of the PDP, Abraham Amah, made the position known while reacting to the statement from the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Debo Ologunagba, dismissing Wabara’s suspension.

According to Amah, the Abia State Executive Committee followed all constitutional requirements in suspending Wabara and the move is legally binding.

Naija News recalls that Wabara was suspended on Tuesday by the Abia State chapter of the party and barred from holding any party office.

The decision was reached after a State Executive Council (SEC) meeting presided over by the chairman, Amah Abraham.

However, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, described the purported suspension of the Board of Trustees (BoT), chairman, Adolphus Wabara, as null and void.

PDP, in a statement through its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said no State Working Committee has the power to suspend or take any disciplinary action against a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party without due recourse to the NWC as provided under Section 57 (7) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

Reacting to Ologunagba’s statement, the Abia PDP Chairman said the National Publicity Secretary spoke in his personal capacity and not on behalf of the National Working Committee.

He, therefore insisted that Ologunagba’s position is not binding, adding that they won’t hesitate to go to court on the matter.

Amah added that based on the PDP constitution, Wabara’s position as the chairman of the party’s BoT doesn’t stop him from facing disciplinary actions when he does something wrong.

The highly anticipated Copa del Rey semifinal draw has been officially confirmed, and Real Madrid have escaped facing FC Barcelona in this stage.

The Copa del Rey semi-final draw took place at the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation on Wednesday.

In one of the standout fixtures, Barcelona will square off against Atletico Madrid, two of the country’s most storied clubs, each vying for a place in the coveted final. In the other semifinal clash, Real Madrid will take on Real Sociedad.

The first leg of these exhilarating encounters is set to kick off on the 26th of February, with the return leg scheduled for the first week of the following month.

Barcelona boasts an impressive legacy in this tournament, having lifted the Copa del Rey trophy a remarkable 31 times throughout their illustrious history.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid last tasted victory in this prestigious competition back in 2021, while Atletico Madrid’s last win dates back to 2013.

Legendary Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface or 2Baba, has deleted his social media post where he professed love to an Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

Naija News reported earlier that Tuface shared a photo of the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo state House of Assembly on his Instagram page a few hours after confirming their romantic relationship.

He described the Edo State lawmaker as his world and urged Nigerians to help beg Natasha to marry him.

He wrote, “Now this is my world. Make una help me beg am to marry me.”

Netizens, however, have reacted differently to the post coming just a few days after announcing his divorce with wife, Annie.

In another post earlier, while expressing his affection for Natasha who is the granddaughter of billionaire Gabriel Igbinedion, he stated: “Yes, I love her. I want to marry her.”

However, after a series of backlash, Naija News observed that Tuface has deleted the post.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.