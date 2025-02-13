Tinubu: Presidency Faults Publication On Fela Durotoye’s Rejection Of ₦5 Billion Fraudulent Government Deal

The Presidency has frowned at a publication linking the fraudulent government deal statement of renowned leadership coach and former presidential candidate of the defunct Alliance for New Nigeria, Fela Durotoye, to President Bola Tinubu‘s government.

Naija News reports that Durotoye while speaking on Tuesday at the biannual conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria in Abuja, shared how he rejected an opportunity to siphon ₦5 billion in a fraudulent government deal despite immense pressure from an official who claimed to be a pastor.

According to a Church Times Nigeria report on Wednesday, he revealed that an official approached him with a lucrative training contract, assuring him that he had already been selected for the job.

The programme involved training people across all 774 local government areas of Nigeria within eight weeks, and Durotoye was told he fit the criteria perfectly.

He prepared an invoice upon request, ensuring that costs were strictly based on actual expenses. His team calculated a fair price of ₦1.3 billion for the training.

However, three days later, a call from the presidency changed everything.

Sharing a video of the interview via his X handle on Thursday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Durotoye never accused anyone in Tinubu’s administration, as referenced by Daily Trust.

He wrote, “Daily Trust was caught lying again. I listened to Durotoye’s video. He never accused anyone in Tinubu’s administration. But the untrustworthy newspaper will always slant news and its headlines to tarnish the reputation of the Tinubu administration.”