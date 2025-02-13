This Is Wickedness – Maduagwu Slams 2Baba Over Proposal To Edo Lawmaker

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has shared his reservations over veteran singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba’s divorce saga and newfound love with Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

Naija News reports that the singer had, in a video which went viral on Thursday, proposed to Osawaru.

Speaking on the development via an Instagram post, Maduagwu questioned why 2Baba didn’t propose to the lawmaker secretly if he had good intentions.

He insisted that the proposal was used to distract Nigerians from asking the right questions.

The thespian went ahead to question when 2Baba began his relationship with the lawmaker, wondering if it was after or before his marriage to Annie Idibia ended.

He said, “This is wickedness. If he had good intentions, why did he not propose to Natasha secretly? After all, is he not still legally married to Annie? Or have they divorced? He needed all this attention and drama for his personal gain and to distract Nigerians from asking the right questions.

“2Baba, when did you and Natasha Oni Kaba started dating? Was it before you and Annie separated or while still living together in one house? Did Annie know about it and was that why her attitude changed towards you? Story plenty, I dey come.”