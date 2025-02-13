‘This Is Not Mere Administrative Reforms’ – FG Warns Regional Commissions Chairmen

The Federal Government has said President Bola Tinubu government’s creation of regional development commissions was to address development gaps in all regions.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, stated this while inaugurating the Board Members of the North West Development Commission (NWDC) and South East Development Commission (SEDC), in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Momoh urged to ensure accountability and transparency in running the affairs of their respective commissions and collaborate with state governments within their areas of coverage and ensure that their activities align with the needs of the people and impact positively on their respective regions.

While delivering his address, the Minister commended President Tinubu for his prompt assent to the bills establishing the commissions, and the National Assembly for coming up with the Bills.

“The Commissions are intended by the Federal Government to ensure even and speedy development in all regions of the country,” he said.

Momoh enjoined the commissions to align their programs and activities with key priority areas of the President, especially in areas of reforming the economy for sustained and inclusive growth, strengthening national security for peace and prosperity, improving agriculture to achieve food security, harness energy and natural resources for sustainable development, enhance infrastructure and transportation as enablers of growth; focus on education, health and social investment as essential pillars of development.

He charged members to adhere strictly to the principles of due process and all relevant laws, particularly with the provisions of the Procurement Act and other financial regulations in force.

“Form strong partnerships with state governments, the private sector and development partners to maximize resources and expertise, also engage local communities to ensure inclusivity and their participation in the development process,” he advised.

Momoh kicked against the call by some people for the replacement of the current Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) with someone from Delta State, maintaining that even when the current NDDC Managing Director ends his tenure, it will be the turn of Edo state to produce the next MD, not Delta State.

Earlier in his remarks, the Minister of State, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, commended the President’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to national development which brought the establishment of the Ministry of Regional Development and the regional development commissions across the six geo-political zones of the country.

Uba described the initiatives as “not mere administrative reforms but purposeful instruments to deliver the Renewed Hope Agenda, reignite Nigeria’s development trajectory through sustainable and inclusive policies.”

Uba congratulated the members and urged them to “prioritize strategic oversight, foster partnerships with states and local governments, traditional institutions and private sector players, and ensure that the Commission’s activities are impactful and aligned with the aspirations of the people.”

The Chairman Senate Committee on NWDC, Senator Babangida Hussaini, and his counterpart on the SEDC, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, urged members of both commissions to avoid corrupt practices and ensure accountability and transparency in all they do.

They advised the members to be innovative and focus on projects that add value to the lives of the people.

“For us at the Senate, we will chase the money. We will prepare your budget and ensure that Nigerians get value for their money,” Hussaini said.

Chairman of the NWDC, Professor Lawal Abdullahi, and his SEDC counterpart Senator Emeka Wogu assured that they will work effectively to justify the confidence reposed in them.