Super Eagles Of Nigeria To Face Russia In International Friendly

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to take on the Russian national team in a friendly match scheduled for June 6, 2025.

The friendly game between the Super Eagles and Russia, aimed at enhancing both teams’ preparations for future competitions, will be held in the European country, with the specific venue and kickoff time yet to be announced by the organizers.

In addition to the match against Nigeria, the Russian squad will also face Belarus just four days later in another friendly.

Earlier in March, Russia are slated to welcome Zambia for a friendly match in Moscow, adding to their series of preparatory games.

On a different note, Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Raphael Onyedika has made it clear that his focus remains firmly on his current club, Club Brugge, despite interest from various high-profile teams across Europe.

The talented 23-year-old was on the verge of securing a transfer to Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray last summer, which highlighted his growing reputation in European football.

Onyedika’s performances have reportedly attracted the attention of several renowned clubs, including AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Porto, and Borussia Dortmund.

However, in a recent interview with Sportsboom, Onyedika emphasized his commitment to Club Brugge, stating, “I don’t know what the future holds. At the moment I am very happy at Club Brugge. I am focused on doing my best and helping the team. I love the club, the fans, and everything that has to do with the environment here.

“At the moment, I am fully committed to the present, and I have no further plans.”

For context, Raphael Onyedika joined Club Brugge in 2022 and has since become a vital component of their midfield, showcasing his skills and determination on the field.