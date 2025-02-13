Super Eagles Defender, Leon Balogun Debunks Retiring From International Football

Glasgow Rangers defender, Leon Balogun has dismissed rumors suggesting that he has retired from international football, reiterating his ongoing commitment to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Leon Balogun, who last donned the national colours in 2022 during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe at Stade d’Agadir, has faced a series of challenges that have kept him away from the team. These challenges include persistent injuries and fitness issues, which have hindered his participation and led to speculation about his international future.

Recently, there were concerns among fans and analysts regarding Balogun’s status, especially after he missed the rescheduled 2023 AFCON tournament held in Ivory Coast and as he approaches the milestone of turning 37. Many believed that he had quietly stepped away from international duties. However, Balogun made it clear to the media that these notions are unfounded.

“False claims. I think I clarified that recently,” Balogun stated during an interview with Flashscore. “I apologize if my response seems a bit harsh, but this information is circulating, and I just wanted to be unequivocal. Those claims are, how do we say it nowadays? Fake news.”

Meanwhile, Leon Balogun, 36, is optimistic about the Super Eagles’ chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and doing well at the 2025 AFCON.

He said, “Regarding the AFCON, it’s an important tournament where every team showcases ambition; everyone aims to win. Nigeria must approach this with a champion’s mentality, especially considering we have something to prove after our recent AFCON performances.”

Balogun emphasized the need for a strong and clear strategy, not just for the AFCON but also for the World Cup qualifiers. “Given the delicate situation we find ourselves in, where dropping points is not an option, we must maintain our focus and elevate our performance levels to the highest standards,” he advised.

Reflecting on his anticipated return to the national squad following a two-year absence, Balogun acknowledged the strong competition for places within the team. “The performance levels have been commendable. Look at our defensive record during the AFCON, we conceded the fewest goals,” he noted.

“However, my desire to reclaim my spot does not simplify matters; being part of the Super Eagles demands excellence. This is not just any team—we are striving to be the best in Africa, and competing for a place in this squad should be a rigorous endeavor.”

Since making his international debut against Mexico in March 2014, where he stepped in for the legendary Joseph Yobo, Balogun has accumulated 46 appearances for Nigeria, contributing one goal to the three-time African champions.