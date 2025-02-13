Southwest Governors Storm Lagos For Crucial Meeting

The six South-West governors have all arrived at Lagos House, Ikeja, for a crucial zonal meeting on Thursday to discuss the growth and development of the region.

The meeting of the South-West Governors Forum, which is being hosted by its Chairman and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has in attendance Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Biodun Oyebaniji (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Ademola Adeleke (Osun).

The visitors who started arriving at Lagos House, Ikeja, from 10:55 am with Governor Makinde being the first to arrive, were received by Governor Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barr. (Mrs.) Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin and the Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde.

The closed-door meeting, which started at 12:15pm after the arrival of all the governors, will focus on common interests and key regional issues, which will include agriculture, food security, economic collaboration, security, and the South-West Development Commission.

Naija News reports today’s meeting is a follow-up to a similar one held in Lagos on June 10, 2024, where Governor Sanwo-Olu was unanimously appointed as Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum.

Since its last meeting, the forum under the leadership of Governor Sanwo-Olu had prioritised policies aimed at strengthening regional development in the South-West zone, according to a statement made available to newsmen by the Lagos Governor’s media aide, Gboyega Akosile.